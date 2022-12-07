Britons slam ULEZ expansion as ‘money-making trick to fill





London Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed plans last month to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to the entire capital from next August to help manage air pollution. Yet a staggering 94 percent of Express.co.uk readers would not support a similar scheme being introduced in their town or city, a new poll has found.

The ULEZ aims to help reduce the impact of vehicle emissions on the environment and encourage residents and tourists to utilise sustainable transport options. The charge was first introduced in April 2019, covering the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge. The ULEZ was expanded to cover the area within the north and south circular roads last October, which Mr Khan described as “transformational” in reducing pollution levels. As a result of the success, the Labour mayor has chosen to expand the daily £12.50 ULEZ charge from central London to include all boroughs from August 29, 2023. He said: “The ULEZ so far has been transformational, reducing harmful pollution levels by almost a half in central London. “But there is still far too much toxic air pollution permanently damaging the health of young Londoners and leading to thousands of early deaths every year, with the greatest number of deaths in the outer London boroughs.” He added: “Expanding the ULEZ London-wide will mean five million more people will be able to breathe cleaner air and live healthier lives.” READ MORE: Sadiq Khan’s pay-as-you-go London hammers drivers

In response, Express.co.uk ran a poll from 9.30am on Wednesday, November 30, to midday on Wednesday, December 7, asking readers: “Would you back your town or city adopting a London-style ULEZ?” Overall, 1,017 readers responded, with the overwhelming majority, 94 percent (956 people) answering “no” against emission regulation in their area. Meanwhile, six percent (56 people) said “yes” they would support a London-style ULEZ in their town or city, and five people said they did not know. In the comments below the accompanying article, dozens of readers shared their thoughts on ULEZs and CAZs.

Most readers were against charging polluting vehicles, with username skintfromdundee writing: “The answer isn’t to ban or tax drivers off the road. Governments are too quick to impose freedom-restricting regulations.” Username RINGOCAB said: “Don’t see it as a cleaner option just a money-making trick. If it was due to pollution then ban them.” Similarly, username jacksdad said: “It’s not about the pollution, but all about the revenue. Sympathies for the inner city business.” And username Saralzh wrote: “I think it has little to do with clean air and a lot to do with raising even more revenue for their coffers. [I live in] a gap town, and therefore [it] could hold many drivers hostage if it was implemented.” DON’T MISS: Leonardo DiCaprio in full support of Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion [LATEST]

He added: “London has long been a pioneer in Britain in tackling the enormous damage that air pollution causes directly through premature deaths and indirectly through long-term physical and mental damage.” Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, founder of the Ella Roberta Family Foundation and World Health Organization Advocate for Health and Clean Air, claims clean air should be a human right. She said: “The Mayor, the Government and councils are all aware of what the experts say about the dangers of air pollution, and expanding ULEZ London-wide will be a significant help in tackling this public health crisis.” Several UK cities have introduced low-emission zones known as clean air zones (CAZs). These work in a similar way to London’s ULEZ and charge drivers in designated areas based on their vehicle’s Euro emission standards.