Britons with depression could get £628 DWP benefit a month

Britons with hidden health conditions, such as depression, could be missing out on an additional £628 a month in Personal Independence Payment (PIP). The support comes as the Disabled Persons Transport Advisory Committee (DPTAC) submitted a list of non-visible disabilities to the Government, after investigating the difficulty these can cause a person on a day-to-day basis.

PIP is a benefit distributed by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to help people who need extra help with daily tasks or getting around due to long-term illness, disabilities, or physical or mental health conditions.

People can apply for PIP if they’re working, have savings, or are already receiving other benefits, however, the amount the person receives depends on the type of condition they have and how much the DWP thinks it impacts their ability to do things.

A wide variety of conditions can deem a person eligible to claim PIP, however, many who may qualify aren’t claiming it simply because they’re unaware they’re able to. And this is most apparent with those who have non-visible conditions, such as some psychiatric disorders.

According to recent Government statistics, those with a psychiatric disorder make up the largest proportion of claimants (37 percent). Those with musculoskeletal, neurological, and respiratory diseases make up the rest of the top five conditions people most commonly claim PIP for.

