Brits set to freeze in arctic -10C conditions amid weather

The UK is set to face a cold spell with predictions that temperatures could fall to as low as -10C early on Wednesday. It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Wales, Northern Ireland, Eastern England, northern Scotland and the Western Isles.
Forecasters say that from Wednesday evening artic air is likely to move in.
The UK Health and Security Agency has also issued an cold weather alert recommending that Brits warm their homes to at least 18C.
On Twitter, the Met Office warned: “If you haven’t already, it’s time to dig out the winter hats, gloves and scarves – as Wednesday is looking cold.”
Forecaster Oli Claydon said that northern Scotland will see the worst of the cold spell but it would last for several days across the country.
He said: “Day to day we are in cold conditions already with that north-easterly flow, but conditions are set to get colder through the week, with the worst showers across northern Scotland but also bringing much colder conditions across all the UK.
“Overnight lows of -10C to -11C (12.2F) in areas where we do get snow in those rural parts of Scotland, with temperatures down to -6C (21.2F) in rural England.
“Cold conditions to remain through the weekend.
“Signs of warmer weather moving in from the southwest from Tuesday next week.
READ MORE: Strep A battle sees British dad loses limbs and parts of his face
They also advise people to have torches ready with batteries in case of a power cut.
In London the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) was activated for the first time this winter.
Source link