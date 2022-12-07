Call of Duty is coming back to Nintendo consoles

Microsoft has announced that it’s entered a 10-year plan to bring the Call of Duty series to Nintendo consoles. Happy days!

The news of the exciting deal was announced by Xbox chief Phil Spencer on Twitter. It’s not known what Call of Duty games will be headed to Nintendo, but it could be a safe assumption that the free-to-play battle royale Warzone could be one of those titles.

Could Call of Duty Warzone be the first?

After all, the Nintendo Switch has already made the likes of Fortnite, Apex Legends as well as Overwatch 2 a home for popular free-to-play shooters. So, there’s no reason why Call of Duty: Warzone won’t do the same.

“Microsoft has entered into a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo following the merger of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King,” announced Spencer. “Microsoft is committed to helping bring more games to more people – however they choose to play.”

Microsoft also commits Call of Duty to PC Steam

In a follow-up tweet, Spencer also confirmed that Microsoft will continue to bring the Call of Duty series to Steam simultaneously with Xbox. However, the deals will of course begin once the Activision Blizzard takeover is completed, which is expected by June 2023.

What other Call of Duty games could head to Switch?

While Warzone is a given, I’d assume that the likes of the two Modern Warfare reboots as well as Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard campaigns might be too much for the Switch. What’s more, it would surprise me if we’d see Modern Warfare 1 and 2 Remastered, as well as other classic Call of Duty titles arrive.

Microsoft has also reportedly offered Sony a 10-year deal to ensure Call of Duty remains on PlayStation. However, at this time, we don’t know whether that deal has been accepted. Only time will tell.

What Call of Duty titles do you believe we’ll see on Nintendo consoles? Let us know across our social media channels.

Featured Image Credit: Activision Blizzard/Source: Twitter