*Call of Duty: Modern Warfare / Call of Duty: Warzone on pre-order platform required to redeem Woods Operator and Blueprint. Sold/downloaded separately. Must be redeemed by Nov. 13, 2021.

**Appearance of final in-game version may vary.

***Battle Pass and Tier Skips will be accessible in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War once the first Battle Pass is made available in game. Battle Pass redemption applies to one season of Battle Pass only.

†Special offer: All existing owners and future purchasers of Black Ops Cold War will receive the Legendary Captain Price Operator. Buy Black Ops Cold War and log in to receive this free in-game Legendary Operator Skin. Usable in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone™.