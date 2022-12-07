Call to seize Brexit freedoms to lower food prices

Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank Institute of Economic Affairs, told Express.co.uk: “The increase in trade frictions after Brexit has made life more difficult for the food sector, especially smaller firms and those reliant on migrant workers. Nonetheless, there is little evidence of a significant impact either on overall activity or inflation.

“Food prices have actually risen by less in the UK than in the rest of Europe since the vote to leave the EU, and the latest annual rates of food price inflation are very similar. Global factors are overwhelmingly to blame for higher food prices.

“Many millions of EU citizens still have the right to live and work here in the UK and extra visas are available for seasonal workers. The fallout from the pandemic has had a far bigger impact on labour supply.

“The Government could still do more to lower food prices by using Brexit freedoms to reduce barriers to trade with the rest of the world. Ironically, this is being made harder by opposition from lobby groups – such as the NFU – which put the interests of producers above those of consumers.”

