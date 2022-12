Nina then highlighted a photograph of a foggy and freezing lake on the screen behind Carol.

She joked their co-star, sports reporter, John Watson should be sent into the chilly water the “moment he steps off the plane from Doha”.

John has been in Qatar’s capital covering the 2022 World Cup, with the average temperature being a scorching 28C.

Following Nina’s remarks, Carol said: “Fantastic, what a brilliant idea! It will serve him right!”