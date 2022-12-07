Carvana shares tank as bankruptcy concerns grow for used car

Ernest Garcia III, CEO of Carvana, speaks to CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 7, 2019.

Shares of Carvana plummeted by nearly 40% in morning trading after the embattled online used car retailer’s largest creditors reportedly signed a deal binding them to act together in negotiations with the company.

The pact, reported by Bloomberg, includes creditors such as Apollo Global Management Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co. that hold around $4 billion of Carvana’s unsecured debt, or around 70% of the total outstanding. The news outlet, citing people with knowledge of the deal, said the agreement will last at least three months.

Such creditor agreements are viewed as a way to streamline negotiations around new financing or a debt restructuring.

On Wednesday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham said bankruptcy is becoming more likely for Carvana and downgraded its stock to underperform from neutral and slashed his price target to $1 from $9 per share.

Carvana and Apollo did not immediately respond for comment. PIMCO declined to comment.

Shares of Carvana were trading below $5 a share for the first time since the company went public in 2017. Carvana’s stock has plummeted by about 97% this year after reaching an all-time intraday high of $376.83 per share on Aug. 10, 2021.