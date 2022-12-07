Christmas travel chaos as Border Force to strike

About 1,000 Border Force staff who are members of the PCS Union will take action over eight days. Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff airports.

The union has called strikes for December 23-26 and December 28 up until New Year’s Eve on the 31.

Striking staff are responsible for passport checks and represent about 75 percent of the staff working in those roles.

Families travelling to see relatives for the Christmas and New Year holidays are likely to be hit by the strikes.

Mark Serowtka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said that the union would escalate action unless the Government improved its offer.