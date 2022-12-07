Christmas travel chaos as Border Force to strike

About 1,000 Border Force staff who are members of the PCS Union will take action over eight days. Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff airports.
The union has called strikes for December 23-26 and December 28 up until New Year’s Eve on the 31.
Striking staff are responsible for passport checks and represent about 75 percent of the staff working in those roles.
Families travelling to see relatives for the Christmas and New Year holidays are likely to be hit by the strikes.
Mark Serowtka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said that the union would escalate action unless the Government improved its offer.
He said: “Our action will escalate in the new year if this action doesn’t get the Government to sit around the negotiating table.”
The Government has put some military staff on standby to help plug the gaps left by striking Border Control.
The union is seeking a 10 percent pay rise and a block on job cuts. It has 100,000 members across 214 departments.
Other workers across the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency, the Rural Payment Agency and National Highways are also set to take part in strikes.
More to follow…
Source link