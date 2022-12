Closed tennis tourney a success | Benoni City Times

The Gauteng East Junior Closed Tennis tournament was a resounding success. Young players took to the court to showcase their skills in a competition that ensured the future of the sport in the region is in safe hands.

The results were as follows:

Singles:

U10

Girls

• Winner: Sadi Adams

• Runner-up: Milan du Preez

Boys

• Winner: Tshiamo Gxumisa

• Runner-up: Marco D’ Alessio

U11

Girls

• Winner: Nkazimulo Sigasa

• Runner-up: Mary-Lee Matthys

Boys

• Winner: Omphile Sekhute

• Runner-up: Stephen Mare’

U12

Girls

• Winner: Tegan Brouwer

• Runner-up: Alicia Adams

Boys

• Winner: Damian Fourie

• Runner-up: Wian Brown

U13

Girls

• Winner: 1st Azania Peterson

• Runner-up: Thando Xolo

Boys

• Winner: Nicholas Franken

• Runner-up: Hayden Fourie

U15

• Winner: Hannah Crafford

• Runner-up: Lune’ Wepener

Boys

• Winner: Bryan Wiggill

• Runner-up: Arron van Eck

Boys U14

• Winner: JC Strauss

• Runner-up: Eduan Rademan

Girls U16/17

• Winner: Danielle Chapman

• Runner-up: Angelique Jansen van Vuuren

Boys U16

• Winner: Jaydan Rooskrantz

• Runner-up: Zander de Jager

Boys U17/18

• Winner: Arno Hatton-Jones

• Runner-up: Anjo Swart

Doubles:

U10

Boys

• Winners: Marco D’ Alessio, Noah Wilkinson

• Runners-up Liam van Rensburg, Liam van Loggerenberg

Girls

• Winners: Carla de Beer, Milan du Preez

• Runners-up: Sarah Crafford, Darelle Olsen

U12

Girls

• Winners: Tegan Bouwer, Nicola Munro

• Runners-up: Katia D’ Alessio, Raffaela Altini

U14

Girls

• Winners: Carmen Delport, Morgan Bothma

• Runners-up: Angel Nkosi, Thando Xolo

Boys U12/14

• Winners: JC Strauss, Nicholas Franken

• Runners-up: Bjorn, Mats du Preez

U15/16/17

Girls

• Winners: Danielle Chapman, Angelique Jansen van Vuuren

• Runners-up: Zante van der Westhuizen, Sadie Tolken

Boys

• Winners: Arron van Eck, Jayden Rooskrantz

• Runners-up: Bryan Wiggill, Christiaan Franken

