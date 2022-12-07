Cloud Optimization: How This Startup Does It | The Ritz Herald

Businesses face challenges in using cloud computing in their workforce. It demands a lot of time, effort, and resources. Especially to reduce waste while increasing performance in the cloud. Companies are constantly monitoring the cloud’s performance to discover ways on how to save costs and make improvements. From optimal security, waste reduction, risk management, and cluster optimization. Since 2020, more and more companies are shifting to cloud computing because it saves a lot of operational costs. Now, the next step is to have a solution that can simplify cloud optimization.

nOps, a real-time, event-driven data platform that provides AI-powered SaaS solutions, is a company that can simplify the complexities of managing the cloud. It provides a solution for businesses to build, manage, and operate a well-constructed AWS or Azure infrastructure that is secure, reliable, efficient, and cost-friendly.

With the help of nOps, industry leaders can get ahead and focus on growth and profitability of their companies while enjoying the benefits of using a reliable solution to manage their cloud.

The good thing about using this cloud management, especially for large companies and complex organizations, is that it delivers a secure and reliable performance, while providing a deep-dive analysis of what their organization demands. Everything is automated and data-driven, that’s why companies can expect to receive fast results.

Cloud Management Reimagined

The goal of nOps is to reimagine cloud management with features like a built-in AWS, DevOps-inspired UX, and a toolchain with an integrated change management so that companies can manage their cloud without slowing down.

nOps can provide solutions that are actionable and automated, which means working on autopilot, so that businesses won’t have to do the hard part and leave it to them. It directly addresses the problems of the engineering teams, because nOps’ mission is to help its customers in taming the cloud complexity with innovation and excellent solutions.

Furthermore, nOps help MSPs in improving productivity by identifying high-risk issues that need immediate action, create a new valuable service for cost, security, and risk, so that clients can be successful without having to worry about these things.

Other solutions that nOps have are ShareSave Risk-free Commitment Management, ShareSave Scheduler, ShareSave Container Optimization, Cost Optimization, and AWS Cloud Migration to maximize MAP funding and tagging resources.

There are massive benefits companies can get from using cloud computing with the help of nOps. Like the reduction of data loss, increased mobility, and saving a ton of money. The technology of nOps is cloud-native from inception, which means that it allows them to deploy a scale of new services without having to disrupt the native code. It’s a very useful solution especially with industries that are looking to crack the code on figuring out how to automate cloud optimization. Today, nOps is the leading cloud management tool being used by a wide-variety of customers and MSPs in different industries.