Colder weather pushes blackout plan to the limit

The colder weather, which has been branded the ‘Troll from Trondheim’, will test Britain’s energy supply as households crank up the heating. Following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the energy supply to the UK and mainland Europe has been diminished which has put current supply lines to the test.

According to industry experts, the colder weather which was already experienced at the beginning of the week showed that the National Grid is under pressure.

Meteorologists have forecasted that this week will see a cold plume from the Arctic hit the UK which will see temperatures go as low as – 8C.

Rystad Energy analyst Fabian Rønningen told The Telegraph: “Both this week and next week will give a good indication of how safe the UK supply is and we got a taste already on Monday and Tuesday last week.”

The increase in hourly energy prices as temperatures plummeted across the country was “an indication of a power system under a lot of pressure and close to the limit”, Rønningen said.

As more households turn on their heating for longer hours, it will put a strain on the National Grid which narrowly avoided launching its blackout plan last month.