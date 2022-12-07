Colder weather pushes blackout plan to the limit

The colder weather, which has been branded the ‘Troll from Trondheim’, will test Britain’s energy supply as households crank up the heating. Following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the energy supply to the UK and mainland Europe has been diminished which has put current supply lines to the test.
According to industry experts, the colder weather which was already experienced at the beginning of the week showed that the National Grid is under pressure.
Meteorologists have forecasted that this week will see a cold plume from the Arctic hit the UK which will see temperatures go as low as – 8C.
Rystad Energy analyst Fabian Rønningen told The Telegraph: “Both this week and next week will give a good indication of how safe the UK supply is and we got a taste already on Monday and Tuesday last week.”
The increase in hourly energy prices as temperatures plummeted across the country was “an indication of a power system under a lot of pressure and close to the limit”, Rønningen said.
As more households turn on their heating for longer hours, it will put a strain on the National Grid which narrowly avoided launching its blackout plan last month.
Households up and down the nation have been warned that blackouts may become a reality this winter as the country struggles with energy demand as the Met Office issues an amber “severe weather” warning over freezing temperatures.
National Grid boss John Pettigrew warned that there may be rolling blackouts in “those deepest darkest evenings in January and February”.
Rolling blackouts will see different regions of the country see temporary blackouts at different times of the day to limit the risk of overload and limit demand.
According to the National Grid, the “base case” is that the UK will avoid blackouts but concern creeps in if electricity imports are reduced alongside insufficient gas supplies.
The nuclear capability has now gone over 60 percent with an additional five reactors due to come online later in the week as well.
The UK is reliant on French imports to meet energy demands at peak times which tends to be in the early evening.
Jess Ralston, an analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: “We import it because they have the nuclear. In this coming winter, particularly in January/February, we’ll start to see whether that has an impact on us.
“So far it hasn’t – we’ve been able to give them power.”
