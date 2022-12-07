Councils recognised for environmental achievements

The winners of the 2022 Local Government NSW Excellence in the Environment Awards have been announced at a special event held at Prince Henry Centre in Little Bay this week.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements by NSW councils in their efforts to manage and protect the environment.

LGNSW President Darriea Turley AM said the outstanding quality of nominations for this year’s awards highlighted the fantastic environmental work being undertaken by local government.

“The need to protect and enhance our environment has become one of the most critical challenges of the modern day, and these awards show that councils are leading the way in this vitally important sector,” Cr Turley said.

“From Campbelltown City Council’s efforts to identify and protect a small platypus population in the Georges River to Bland Shire Council’s work to build climate resilient unsealed roads and much more, the work councils are undertaking is delivering enormous benefits for the local environment and the communities they represent.

“I would like to congratulate all of the award winners and nominees for their terrific work over the past 12 months.”

The overall winners for each category were:

Asbestos Management: Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation

Behaviour Change in Waste: Eurobodalla Shire Council

Climate Change Adaptation: Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils

Communication, Education and Empowerment: Campbelltown City Council

Innovation in Planning, Policies and Decision Making: City of Parramatta Council

Invasive Species Management: MidCoast Council

Local Sustainability: Inner West Council

Natural Environment Protection and Enhancement: Clarence Valley Council

Sustainable Infrastructure: Bland Shire Council

Towards Net Zero Emissions: City of Parramatta Council

Transition to Circular Economy: Shoalhaven City Council

Water Management: Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation

Meanwhile, Natalya Mendelevich from Randwick City Council was announced as the winner of the prestigious Louise Petchell Memorial Award for Individual Sustainability.

Ms Mendelevich manages the council’s native and indigenous Plant with Us program and has been responsible for reforming and transforming the management, implementation, monitoring and evaluation processes for tree and groundcover planting across Randwick City.

LGNSW would like to thank the sponsors of the Excellence in the Environment Awards: Active Super, Cleanaway, Landcom, Lot Search, Wolf Peak, Water Directorate and the NSW Government sponsors which include Office of Energy and Climate Change, Environment Protection Authority, Department of Primary Industries and SafeWork NSW.

Complete list of all award winners’ projects

