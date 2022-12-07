Courtiers who ‘briefed’ against Harry and Meghan will be outed

In the Netflix trailer promoting the documentary, Prince Harry says: “There’s a hierarchy of the [Royal] Family, you know there’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories.”

The documentary series overall will be six episodes, with three episodes set to be released on Thursday, December 8 and the next three will be released next Thursday, December 15.

The first episode will delve into the Sussexes’ relationship, with the next two episodes appearing to be more controversial.

Episodes two and three will include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feelings about not being supported by the Royal Family or Buckingham Palace.