Cultural Critics Looking For A Political Agenda In Yellowstone

Whatever its initial intentions, “Yellowstone” — a story that takes place in a red state and revolves around a white rancher — premiered two years into the Trump administration, and blew up during a pandemic that proved even basic public health precautions could be violently polarizing, while at the same time keeping people indoors, on couches, in front of TVs, and on social media. Over the years, it’s wooed millions and millions of largely conservative viewers while simultaneously prompting liberal outlets to go from panning it or writing it off as a messy soap opera (such as THR and IndieWire) to analyzing its politics and agenda as they impact its reputation and Emmy odds (also THR). By losing the irony and keeping things firmly ideologically conservative, Sheridan has thus been able to kill two profitable birds with one big, red stone. Obviously, the behind-the-scenes agenda of all series is to renew and grow. But few have so directly and transparently relied on the political identity of their art and its viewership — as opposed to, for instance, the art itself — to further their commercial agenda.

In Season 4, John and Rip discuss betting the farm on the revered horse trader, trainer, and rodeo star Travis Wheatley, aka The King (Taylor Sheridan), and his ability to (like Sheridan) win big on the circuit while expanding the Yellowstone name.

“They made such a name for themselves you can buy a damn truck with their brand on the seat,” John says of Travis’ Bosque Ranch empire before adding, “outside this valley who knows we’re even here? I’m gonna let the world know we’re here.” He wants to put Travis on the road for Yellowstone, but as the cocky cowboy reminds him, you gotta spend money to make money.