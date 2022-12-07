Derf Backderf’s ‘Trashed’ Changes Everything We Know About the

Almost nothing is common knowledge regarding trash removal, besides that the refuse of entire cities ends up in dumps somewhere local or international. Beyond that, little is known by the average American about how waste is processed, how long it takes to decompose, or what kind of unsavory byproducts are produced from heaping mounds of organic and inorganic matter on top of each other.





Derf Backderf, the creator of My Friend Dahmer, spent some time in the sanitation business as a trash collector and used those experiences hanging out the back of a garbage truck as inspiration for his graphic novel Trashed. Backderf details not only the most unpleasant aspects of the position but also the behind-the-scenes inner workings of the industry. What he discovered is both shocking and enlightening.

Derf Backderf’s Trashed Highlights the Importance of Waste Collection

Trashed tells the story of a college dropout with little direction who, at the behest of his mother, unwittingly accepts a job as a garbage collector. As a greenhorn, J.B., the protagonist is met with disdain from his superiors and hazing by his peers. The dirtiest jobs land in his lap. Interspersed between tales of disgusting situations involving maggots, diapers, and roadkill Backderf offers eye-opening insights into what happens after citizens leave their bags at the curb and last week’s leavings are carted away.

Trashed is more than just a fictitious diary, it’s a wake-up call to the enormity of the task of cleaning up after an entire country. Recycling has been a positive step but is wholly insufficient to keep up with the vast output of waste produced in America and the world. The overwhelming majority ends up in landfills, sometimes as deep as 400 feet below ground. And those landfills produce harmful gases that require special attention to prevent possible explosions. Old abandoned sites are fitted with relief valves to siphon off the deadly gaseous byproducts of piles of decomposing matter. Garbage breaks down incredibly slowly when access to air is restricted.

Derf Backderf’s Trashed Is Not Just Education, It’s Entertainment

Besides the grim outlook that Trashed depicts for the future of waste removal, it also shows the humorous side of the daily routine of a garbage collector. J.B. and his partner Mike make the most of their situation by either trash-talking dissatisfied citizens or doing what they can to confront the sometimes disconnected mindset towards the profession. Each new stop on the route presents a new unpleasant surprise. Thankfully, the interactions between the two and the bonding over their predicament are effective at dispelling the dehumanizing attitude that garbage collectors often face.

Derf Backderf’s inspiration for Trashed came from a brief stint in the business in the late 70s. Evidently not much has changed since then, besides the increase in population and overall waste. His graphic novel is effective at not only giving life to a profession that is often ignored or dismissed but also shedding light on an issue that gets little attention from the average American. If nothing is done to lessen the load on the sanitation industry then the subject of what to do with our leftovers may no longer be possible to ignore.