Destiny 2 – Season of the Seraph Begins – Xbox Wire

Remain vigilant, Guardian. Xivu Arath, the Hive God of War, has set her sights on Rasputin’s network of weaponized satellites. Whether you’re meeting her for the first time, or you’ve heard the tales of her malevolent machinations, we’ll need all the help we can get on this seemingly impossible mission.

Your mission during Season of the Seraph starts with a race against the clock to reclaim pieces of Rasputin’s fragmented consciousness before Xivu Arath’s forces wrap their claws around them. You won’t be all alone in these high-stakes heists. The Vanguard has authorized the use of Seraphs, highly trained and highly lethal Guardians who operate under Rasputin’s jurisdiction.

Heist Battlegrounds

Gather your fireteam and storm enemy forces in the all new three-player matchmade Heist Battlegrounds to restore Rasputin before he becomes a tool for destruction. You’ll make your way through hordes of enemies, bypassing their security, and using all new infiltrator abilities that can be upgraded for more firepower and new methods of infiltration. The first Heist Battleground is free for all players, so download Destiny 2 for free today.

Cue the spy music and help rebuild Rasputin.

Moments like this call for new artillery. On your missions, you’ll acquire a few new pieces of equipment that will elevate your espionage escapades.

New Exotic mission – An orbital platform above the Last City holds a new Exotic Pulse Rifle, Revision Zero. Break through the security week by week and extract the powerful weapon before heading back in and acquiring the multiple catalysts available for the weapon.

When you’re not sneaking in the shadows to help restore Rasputin, train with other Guardians in the revamped competitive Crucible playlist, now known as Competitive Division.

Competitive Division will feature the same 3v3 gameplay that players know and love, but with a new ladder system. It works like this:

Play a few placement matches to determine which division you’ll be in. Get promoted to the next division by winning!

There are plenty of other fierce Guardians standing in your way of reaching the highest division, so make sure you’re armed with your best weaponry and take in your most trustworthy fireteam for a chance of survival.

And for Guardians who are all about that loot, don’t worry. We have exclusive rewards that can only be obtained through playing Competitive Division, like the return of the classic Rose Hand Cannon with new random rolls and an updated perk pool that will make you the thorn in the side of your opponents.

Ascend above your competition and become legend. We believe in you, Guardian.

Even secret agents need a break. Chill out with Eva Levante as she brings her annual Dawning holiday celebration to the Tower from December 13 to January 3.

Leap into the Light

A good spy always has a few tricks up their sleeves. An assortment of disguises being one of them. On December 6, you can head on over to the Eververse store and cloak yourself in three armor ornament sets inspired by an iconic Ubisoft franchise: a Wolf-Kissed bundle for Titans inspired by Eivor, the Misthios bundle inspired by Kassandra for our Hunters, and the Eagle’s bundle inspired by Altaïr for our Warlocks. An Isu themed ship, Sparrow, Ghost, as well as the Up My Sleeve finisher will also be available for purchase.

Leap into the light and drop in on your enemies in style.

Moments of Triumph

From The Witch Queen to Season of the Seraph, a lot has happened in Year 5 of Destiny 2. Moments of Triumph is an annual moment of reflection to remind you of all your accomplishments. Complete Triumphs to unlock rewards in-game and in real life.

This year’s rewards include a snazzy Moments of Triumph T-shirt with space for extra patches and a shiny Moments of Triumph pin if you complete certain Triumphs. We also have some in-game goodness with two Moments of Triumph emblems, a Sparrow, a Ghost, and the fancy MMXXII Title.

Get in there, claim those Triumphs, and celebrate this amazing year in Destiny 2 with your fireteam.

Nobody said saving the solar system would be easy, but you continue to prove time and time again that it is worth it.

Download Destiny 2 and start playing for free, or grab the Season Pass and enjoy some of the extra activities. We hope you enjoy diving into the mindset of a secret agent as much as we do. If you choose to accept the mission of stopping Xivu Arath, I’ll be right there with you.

Good luck, Guardian.

