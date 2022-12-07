Disney Dreamlight Valley Goes from the Toy Box to the Stars in

Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley gets its second major content update, Missions in Uncharted Space.

New holiday-inspired unlockable cosmetics hit the game in the just-launched Festive Star Path season, filled with things to keep you warm and cozy this winter season.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available in early access for players who purchase a Founder’s Pack or have an Xbox Game Pass membership.

Get ready to explore the vast infiniteness of the universe! The entire Disney Dreamlight Valley team is happy to announce that today marks the release of the cosmically huge content update Missions from Uncharted Space. First revealed during the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo this past fall, Missions from Uncharted Space invites players into the all-new Toy Story realm where they’ll be helping its iconic heroes, Buzz Lightyear and Woody, further unravel the mystery of The Forgetting as well as establish the very first Star Command outpost in Dreamlight Valley!

Buzz Lightyear and Woody, both having fled Dreamlight Valley when The Forgetting started, have returned home and need help. Help Woody discover the power of childhood memories and assist Buzz as he works to establish a Star Command outpost, with both characters receiving full story arcs and friendship rewards. In fact, as an extra bonus, players will also be able to complete special secret missions that may just attract a new resident to Dreamlight Valley who is literally out of this world. In total, this is the game’s biggest content update thus far and we can’t wait for players to discover its many secrets.

To celebrate the winter season, today also marks the release of the new Festive Star Path, filled to the brim with new and exclusive items to help you get cozy and warm in Dreamlight Valley. Besides new clothing, furniture, and accessories, the Festive Star Path also includes the all-new Dream Styles feature that allows you to dress both Mickey Mouse and Merlin in special festive holiday outfits. Build a snowman, explore the chilly peaks of Frosted Heights, or discover new festive recipes with all your Disney and Pixar friends as you celebrate the holidays together. The new Festive Star Path is now available, starting today!

Everyone on the team hopes that players around the world enjoy their first chance to make friends with Buzz and Woody and can’t wait to see what they all create during this new Festive Star Path season in Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

