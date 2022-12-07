Diving Into Digital: Our Favorite Fashion NFT and Web3 Projects

Creators and innovation start-ups continue to explore the possibilities of Web3 as a tool to leverage humans’ creative needs. As the weather has radically become drearier and days have started to be shorter, November’s fashion NFT and metaverse projects have served us a ray of sunshine and an energetic refill. The scope and depth of digital landscapes keep on evolving and we’re here to keep you up-to-date on key players in the space.

This month, we saw RTFKT announce its first-of-its-kind iRL Cryptokicks sneaker, a futuristic basketball-shoe design with unique, smart added features, while adidas unveiled the next stage of its Web3 endeavors with the launch of its first interoperable product, Virtual Gear. Elsewhere, Yuga Labs donated a CryptoPunk to ICA Miami during Art Basel.

Continue scrolling to see our favorite cyber collections and Web3 initiatives this November.

Bang & Olufsen entered the metaverse with its first NFT release, “The DNA Collection.”

Bang & Olufsen teamed up with pioneering Web3 artists, including Hackatao, Thomas Lin and Shavonne Wong, to fuse art and music into a first-of-its-kind digital collaboration. The DNA collection, comprised of 1925 digital collectibles as a nod to the label’s founding year, took the shape of iconic products the Beogram 4000 turntable, the Beoplay A9 and the Beolab 90 speakers. Seeking to push creativity in the metaverse forward, the drop also featured the Beoverse Alpha, a conceptual boombox that was designed for use in Web3. Upon minting the exclusive NFT, holders received token-gated access to exclusive Bang & Olufsen products and experiences.

Charli Cohen unveiled RSTLSS, a digital space to sell multiverse fashion.

Designer Charli Cohen introduced her newest creation in the digital space, RSTLSS, a digital fashion platform built for and by its community. Through a gamified experience, creatives possess the freedom and accessibility to create and sell multiverse fashion. “The Key,” a digital, customizable jacket, represented the first drop by the brand. RSTLSS creations can be used across the gaming industry, metaverse and AR/VR social, as well as being redeemed as a custom 1/1 physical garment. The exclusive jacket also gave owners unlimited access to pre-sales, brand updates, collaborations and access to over 4,000 games in partnership with Ready Player Me.

Yuga Labs, founder of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, and Meebits, gifted The Institute of Contemporary Art of Miami CryptoPunk #305, a nod to Miami’s iconic area code. The donation kicked off the company’s “Punks Legacy Project,” an initiative to donate several CryptoPunks NFTs to leading contemporary art museums worldwide. ICA Miami showcased its latest artwork addition during Art Basel on December 2. In addition to the NFT installation, resources related to Web3 education, digital art history, crypto security and best practices for NFT were provided by Yuga Labs.

RTKFT Studios tackled the IRL with its new physical Cryptokicks sneaker.

Nike‘s Web3-based RTFKT Studios left the interface behind and launched its first-of-its-kind iRL Cryptokicks sneaker. Limited to 19,000 units, the platform sold the awaited sneakers through NFTs that then granted access to the physical iteration. Honoring the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Mag, the drop saw a futuristic basketball shoe design with unique features. Highlights include auto-lacing technology, gesture control, walk detection, lighting segments, app connectivity, wireless charging and more. Arriving in colorways “Ice,” “Space Matter,” “Stone” and “Blackout,” RTFKT’s iRL Cryptokicks have been a next-gen innovation drop that combines decades of Nike technology.

Givenchy and (b).STROY released a contemporary SS23 NFT collection.

Luxury fashion house Givenchy joined forces with underground Atlanta-born and New York-based brand (b).STROY, for a limited-edition Spring/Summer 2023 capsule collection. The duo released six exclusive NFTs partnering with the online art collective FELT Zine. Each digital collectible was complimentarily gifted to any buyers of the physical collection — making Web3 and fashion a little bit more accessible to the public. Givenchy’s parent company, LVMH, powered the release through its Aura Blockchain Consortium, which seeks to develop the applications of blockchain technology and raise luxury’s standards.

LØCI fuelled ethical steps into the Metaverse with a design competition.

This month, vegan footwear brand LØCI, recognized for prioritizing sustainability above all else, announced a partnership with the online sneaker world, Aglet, to allow any creator a canvas to express their creativity. The British label encouraged Aglet’s 3.5 million user base of gamers and sneakerheads to submit their own digital sneakers. Semi-finalists are set to receive their own creation as a one-of-a-kind NFT and the winner of the competition, yet to be announced, will have their design turned into an IRL sneaker that will go on sale in 2023. The physical release will closely follow LØCI’s eco-conscious production ethos, with 10% of all online profits destined for wildlife conservation.

Candy Digital explored the dynamics of 3D NFTs with Stranger Things collectibles.

Candy Digital and Netflix‘s Stranger Things joined forces again to release an NFT collaboration that explored the dynamics of 3D design and interactive ownership experiences. For their first collaboration, the duo dropped a total of 11,111 NFTs focused on fan-favorite characters from the series like Eleven, Dustin, and Max — each one featuring its own rarity and limited edition count. This time, Candy Digital took things to the next level with “The Stranger Things Scanned Props Collection: Series 001.” The drop utilized a unique combination of innovative digital scanning technology and was comprised of 500 total NFTs representing various iconic show items like Steve’s Spiked Bat, Eleven’s Rink-O-Mania Roller Skates or Hopper’s Police Boots.

adidas launched Virtual Gear, the next phase in its Web3 journey.

adidas unveiled the next stage of its Web3 endeavors with the launch of its first interoperable product, Virtual Gear. The inaugural 16-piece collection of virtual wearables was released as NFTs to the wallets of the brand’s existing Phase 2 Capsule NFT holders. With the collection, adidas finally ventured into the digital era by linking its past with the future and merging the virtual and physical together. Holders of the unique designs can utilize adidas’ new PFP dressing tool to try them on numerous PFP avatars and in a wide range of digital ecosystems.

Prada dropped the sixth edition of its limited-edition Timecapsule Collection series.

Prada unveiled the sixth iteration in its series of limited-edition Timecapsule Collection drops, accompanied by its own gifted NFT. The November edition of the Timecapsule evoked the typical 1970s patchwork shirts, which Prada continues to revisit across its luxury fabric archive, producing unique, new garments every time. The drop arrived with exclusive experiences for the NFT holders at Prada Mode Dubai and the Prada Extends event at Art Basel Miami. The occasion was designed for creatives in different hubs globally and to ultimately interconnect like-minded figures, encapsulating the identity of each locale and its creative community.

Dopamine took over Art Basel Miami with Streetwear+

Web3 brand Dopamine has quickly gained awareness for acting as a one-stop shop for all things fashion, streetwear, and more. A milestone for the label was developing a tangible utility NFC chip through emerging tech called “The Dopamine Tab,” which can be embedded into apparel (Streetwear+). To reach a wider audience and introduce the service, Dopamine hosted a pop-up store at Art Basel Miami. The event brought together several collaborating artists whose work will be featured on phygital offerings.

Soul Æther harnessesed the powers of alchemy and Metaverse with new animated series and virtual experiences.

Sci-fantasy Web3-powered world Soul Æther explored the intersection of science and magic from the lens of digital assets, animation and games to create a new, immersive narrative in the Metaverse. The platform partnered with NFT ecosystem Notables to launch 6,699 digital assets. Minters could receive one of the three key alchemists, all with unique features, traits, abilities and elements that would then open the door to enter an alternate world. Each character arrived with over 230 custom clothing and accessory designs that take inspiration from the world of fantasy and alchemy.

M&S was the first UK retailer to introduce their own virtual influencer.

M&S Insiders, which launched in 2018 to give M&S staffers the opportunity of sharing style inspiration and product finds, welcomed a new virtual member. Mira, the first digital influencer to ever be introduced by a UK retailer, joined the team to showcase M&S’ latest collections, trends and give style tips. By announcing a virtual character, M&S can now experiment more efficiently, respond faster to trending conversations and be agile with how and when content is promoted. Besides, the innovation allows the company to connect with a younger audience and build a community with a tech-savvy demographic.