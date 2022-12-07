Dr Shola hails Harry and Meghan’s ‘courage to break mould’





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been praised as having the “courage to break the mould” and “go against the grain” after they accepted a human rights award in the US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled from their home in California to New York for the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation’s Ripple of Hope award ceremony.

Hosted by actor Alec Baldwin in the Big Apple on Tuesday evening, the couple received the human rights honour previously bestowed on the likes of US Presidents. It was announced last month that the award for “exemplary leaders” was to be given to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their “heroic” action against the “authority” of the Royal Family. Kerry Kennedy, who heads up the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation and is the niece of the late President John F. Kennedy, told Spanish news outlet El Confidencial: “They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health. “They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it.

“They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.” The Duke and Duchess stepped out at the New York Hilton gala, and said a “ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change” as they accepted the accolade. In the wake of the awards ceremony, activist Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu lauded the “courage” shown by the Duke and Duchess “to break the mould, go against the grain”. She added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “deserve the award for doing that and it’ll inspire them to do more in a life of service”. READ MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry praised by Alec Baldwin

Two teaser trailers have been released by the streaming giant ahead of the first instalment becoming available to watch on Thursday. The second set of episodes will be available the following week. In the most recently-released trailer, Prince Harry speaks of the “planting of stories” as part of a “dirty game”, adding there is a “hierarchy” within the Royal Family. In the trailer, the couple say only they know “the full truth” about their lives and departure from the Royal Family, with Harry saying some elements are “really hard to look back on now”.

Unveiling the first teaser trailer last week, Netflix promised to deliver an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” highlighting the “other side” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship. Netflix said: “At its core, their relationship looks like many others: They met, had a whirlwind romance, fell in love, got married, had children, and built a life based on shared values and mutual support of each other’s work and ambitions. “But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no ordinary couple. The streaming giant added the series would feature interviews from people who have “never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.