Driver jailed for eight years for killing motorist he was racing

Police Sergeant Louise Warhurst, of GMP Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “It is really difficult to comprehend the impact of Craig Norman’s reckless and ultimately fatal actions.

“Situations like this are exactly the reason we are doing so much work to ensure that Greater Manchester’s roads are safer for us all so that fewer families have to receive this tragic news.

“He not only showed no regard for anyone but himself during the incident, but he has not since offered anything in the way of genuine remorse of compassion for his inexcusable actions.

“It’s a sad but very real part of our job that we often see the devastating impact of criminally dangerous behaviour on our roads, but these tragic events would largely be avoidable if everyone took extra care for those around them who are also wanting to use our streets safely.”