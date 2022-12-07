Drivers should prepare for ‘treacherous driving conditions’

Motorists are being warned to prepare for adverse driving conditions as the UK braces itself for a cold snap in the coming days. Safety campaigners RoadAngel are warning drivers to take extra care before they head out on potentially icy roads over the next week.

They are urging motorists to take steps now to ensure their vehicles are cold-weather-ready ahead of forecasted ice and snow in the days ahead.

Their advice includes inspecting tyres to ensure they have enough tread to cope with icy roads, making sure windscreen washer fluid is fully topped up and inspecting brake lights to make sure they are all working correctly.

A spokesman for RoadAngel said: “Weather forecasters are predicting some treacherous driving conditions in the days ahead and it’s vital that motorists take measures now to minimise the risks of having an accident in the coming winter.

“By taking simple measures to check tyre tread and making sure brake and fog lights are fully working will help to prevent the risk of accidents on icy roads.

READ MORE: Electric cars will no longer be cheaper to run than petrol vehicles