Drivers urged to travel with a bowl of water in car in odd fuel





Motorists are being urged to drive everywhere with a bowl of water in the passenger seat this winter. With petrol prices continuing to drain finances for households across the country as we approach Christmas, motoring experts have suggested several ways to save money when using our cars.

They say putting an open bowl of water in the passenger seat is useful because it will deter drivers from unnecessary acceleration and braking. An expert from ChooseMyCar.com said: “Keeping an open bowl of water on your passenger seat is a great deterrent for unnecessary acceleration and braking. “It sounds a bit strange, but it is a simple and brilliant reminder to drive gently. If you hit the accelerator too hard, you’ll see water pour out the sides. Likewise, if you’re driving too fast and braking hard you’ll notice water on the seat. The best bowls to use for this are small cereal bowls, with water about an inch from the top.” Driving slower typically saves using fuel, reports Yorkshire Live.

Other experts’ tips include; Park facing the morning sun You might have to buy a compass – but this simple fuel saving hack will save you money. During winter months, if you’ve parked facing the morning sun, you’ll spend less time running the car to warm it up or to demist your windscreen. Reverse park to face front Did you know that by reversing into a parking space (or ensuring you are facing forward when you park) you will save fuel? Your car uses less fuel with a warm engine, so reverse parking when you arrive saves fuel, compared to reversing out with a cold engine when you leave. Use your garage as an actual garage By keeping your car warm in a garage, you will keep it at a better temperature for fuel economy. This will reduce your fuel consumption by using less air conditioning to heat or cool your car. Empty your car out Excess weight in your car can be a real fuel burner. It’s good practice to empty your car out daily – especially if you have particularly heavy items in there. So make sure you don’t drive to work on Monday morning with your golf clubs still in the boot.