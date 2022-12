In a preview on Twitter to Tuesday’s show, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) picks up a positive pregnancy test from her bathroom bin.

She and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) then debate who could be responsible, with young Lily even getting mentioned.

But, ahead of Wednesday’s instalment, Jean believes the test must belong to her daughter.

It looks as though the decision to share that pack may prove costly for Whitney and Stacey.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday 7.30pm on BBC One