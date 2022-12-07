EDF says loft installation could see you cut £355 off energy

To help homeowners in the dark, EDF has created a new video outlining what to look out for when they next visit the loft.

The video will be available on the EDF website this winter, to help people ensure their insulation is fit for purpose over the colder months.

EDF is also working with The Eco Scheme, a company committed to helping the UK become more energy efficient, to offer customers Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs) for a fixed fee of £79 – regardless of location or the size of the home.