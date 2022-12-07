Erik ten Hag slams ‘unacceptable’ behaviour from Man Utd stars in

Ten Hag was looking to utilise the full squad of players that had travelled to Spain, with most of his stars still at the World Cup, or being given a rest following their exit from the tournament in Qatar. But there were still plenty of experienced players on show against Cadiz with the likes of Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Donny van de Beek starting for United.

There were also starts for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams at full-back, although both were deemed at fault for Cadiz’s opening two goals of the match inside 13 minutes. Martial halved the deficit soon after from the penalty spot, but United were unable to find an equaliser before the break.

Ten Hag made 10 outfield changes at the break to give some of United’s talented youth stars a chance to shine. Kobbie Mainoo scored just minutes after the restart and looked a threat throughout, but United’s youngsters went on to concede two more as Cadiz ran out 4-2 winners.

Ten Hag cut a frustrated figure throughout on the touchline and he angrily called out the “unacceptable” start his side made to the match. “It’s quite clear, we were not awake – still sleeping in the first 15 minutes,” Ten Hag told MUTV.