Escape to the Chateau’s Dick brands wife Angel ‘bossy’ amid

The TV couple has shared a rare insight into their married life and admitted there are times the pair lock horns when the cameras are not rolling.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 and went on to welcome two children, Arthur, in 2013, and Dorothy, in 2014.

Speaking in a new interview, the Channel 4 duo opened up about being in business together and shared that there are occasions they clash.

Dick cheekily claimed his other half is “bossy” adding that they do argue but Angel corrected him saying they have “passionate discussions”.

READ MORE: Sean Lock leaves ‘£4million to wife and kids’ after comic’s death