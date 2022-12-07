Escape to the Chateau’s Dick brands wife Angel ‘bossy’ amid

The TV couple has shared a rare insight into their married life and admitted there are times the pair lock horns when the cameras are not rolling.
The pair tied the knot in 2015 and went on to welcome two children, Arthur, in 2013, and Dorothy, in 2014.
Speaking in a new interview, the Channel 4 duo opened up about being in business together and shared that there are occasions they clash.
Dick cheekily claimed his other half is “bossy” adding that they do argue but Angel corrected him saying they have “passionate discussions”.
READ MORE: Sean Lock leaves ‘£4million to wife and kids’ after comic’s death
Dick told the Radio Times: “Angela is bossy! Business-wise, Angela has the reins. But, we have different skills – I know some things because I’m old, like how to fix a toilet.”
Angel interjected: “I do a lot of the admin, Dick is in charge of the manual things. We have heated and passionate discussions.”
To which Dick commented: “We argue!”
“Yeah! But we have the same values and love each other to bits so an argument is never a bad thing – it’s just a different opinion. We talk through it,” Angel added.
The Strawbridges have since announced that the ninth series of Escape To The Chateau will be their last, however, a new spin-off series is being commissioned by Channel 4.
Speaking about the show final, Dick said: “No one has asked us to stop yet – that’s good!
“The children are turning nine and ten – they’ve had an innocence and joy in what we’ve done. We’ve got lots of things we still intend to do, but we want to protect the family part of it.”
Angel added that they planned to “finish on a high”.
The spin-off series Escape to the Chateau: Secret France is due to air in 2023.
This will feature Dick and Angel embarking on adventures across France as they reveal all their favourite places off the beaten track.
The Strawbridges previously released their spin-off Make Do and Mend, which they filmed themselves during the Covid pandemic, helping families across the UK tackle their design and DIY dilemmas.
The family also fronted Escape to the Chateau: DIY, which saw the Dick and Angel helping other families embarking on a French adventure to restore chateaus.
You can read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times out now.
Source link