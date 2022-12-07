Even Christmas movies are no longer safe for kids to watch

By Ron Moore Stafford County truck driver

Special to the News

My granddaughter and I were watching the Disney movie, Christmas…Again. If you remember the movie Groundhog Day, this movie follows the same format. Rowena, who is around 12 years old, asked Santa if she could have a do-over of Christmas Day. Day after day, when she woke up, it was Christmas.

Her parents are divorced and her dad had to bring his girlfriend. They make fun of her grandparents, which is what I can look forward to someday. The thing that bothered me was there were two men whom she called Uncle. They had much darker skin color and were gay.

When Rowena finally figured out what Christmas meant, being good, everyone was happy. The Uncles had a big kiss. My sevenyear- old granddaughter yelled out, “EW.” I had to agree.

Was this important to the movie? I don’t think so. Why don’t we know why the Uncle was of a darker skin color? Did he have a different mom or dad? Why did Rowena parents get divorced? Did one or both of them had an affair? These are just important of facts we need as two men kissing.

Disney and Hollywood has caved into the demands of the LGBTQIA+ community. Most shows on television have some type of gay or lesbian characters. It only took NCIS Hawaii and Fire Country only a couple of episodes before they had to have it.

The reality shows of Big Brother, Survivor and The Amazing Race, all have one or several people that are gay and had a struggle coming out. They want to set an example for other people. What about the struggles that you and I have had? Would they make it on TV?

It wasn’t to long ago when a transsexual won Jeopardy. Why was that a big deal? The person was given a brain that could remember facts. Having an operation didn’t have anything to do with remembering facts. I’m afraid many people don’t understand that.

I don’t want you to think I am a prude, ignorant person. In the 80s, I trained a young man to drive a truck. He was a police officer in a small town prior to becoming a truck driver. He said the most embarrassing thing was as he was sewing, a state patrol officer pulled up next to his car. He then noticed that what he was sewing was sewn to his tie.

He was a nice person no matter what his sexual orientation was. I listened to the Derek and Romaine Show on the Sirius gay channel. These two were funny. So many people put the emphasis on sexuality, not personality.

I don’t know if this is true but I heard that when Al Gore lost the Presidential race by the hanging chad, he was asked about the loss. He said that they didn’t lose, they control education and the media. They sure do.

If Rowena had said that the meaning of Christmas was the birth of Jesus Christ on Earth, how many people would have been offended? While two men kissing isn’t supposed to offend anyone? Is it safe to watch other Christmas movies with my granddaughter?