Ex-Palace staff slam Netflix using ‘made up scenes’ in Sussex trailer

A former employee of the Royal Family has spoken about the latest trailer Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part Netflix series and slammed the streaming service for “making up” scenes of the couple being hounded by the media. However, allies of the couple insist that the chosen clips were used to “tell a story” and not meant to “be literal”.

The trailer included several clips that had supposedly shown the couple being harassed by photographers, but instead depicted different events entirely and had nothing to do with the couple at all.

One clip that was used discreetly showed Katie Price making her way to court in Crawley last year.

Speaking of the footage used, the former royal staff member told The Times: “[Meghan] never confronted scenes where she was mobbed because we did so much to protect her… so they’ve had to make them up.”

Despite this, a source close to the Sussexes insisted the use of stock footage was “standard practice” and pointed out that the couple had no control over the editorial process.

The source told The Daily Telegraph: “You use stock images to tell a story. It’s not meant to be literal in a trailer”.

