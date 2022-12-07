Exhausted and disorientated seal pup found wandering streets





A seal pup which was separated from its family has been found stranded around 100 yards away from the seashore in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, in Scotland. Local residents spotted the adorable creature in the town’s high street at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, December 6. They said it had clambered up over the rocks onto a boardwalk, making its way onto a grass area.

The locals took over the task of guiding the baby seal, which appeared exhausted and disorientated, back to its mum, the Daily Record reported. One wrote on Facebook: “This wee seal pup is beside the sculptures beside Keith Place. It has clambered up over the rocks onto the boardwalk and was making its way onto the grass where there is a ‘No Dogs’ sign. “I’ve called British Divers Marine Life Rescue as SSPCA didn’t answer their phone. Hopefully, someone will be out to guide this pup back to its mum.” Locals took to social media to express their awe at the cute animal and praise the local services who rescued it.

One wrote: "A seal pup on the street, unbelievable! So glad it's been rescued. Thank you to whoever has rescued it." Another added: "They do travel a fair distance. My daughter and son-in-law are BDMLR medics and they rescued one from a fairly busy road a few years ago. "Mum leaves them to go and feed and they wander off and lose their bearings. Wee souls." A third said: "What a brave wee thing. So far to go." A fourth wrote: "Omg, it had travelled quite a bit, since last night, when I reported it. I'm so glad it's been rescued. Let's hope she/he will be ok, to be released back into the sea. Thank you to Kirkton Vets for rescuing the pup."

People are advised to monitor baby seals from a safe distance for 24 hours if they look fit and healthy and show no signs of distress. Seal pups should also never be put back in the sea as they may get into difficulty. The organisation says: “Baby seals can be separated from their mothers by storms, and others may not feed properly for some reason and need help. “A healthy seal pup looks like a big, stuffed maggot without a neck. An unhealthy seal pup looks thin (but not bony) and has a visible neck, like a dog. “If the mother doesn’t return within 24 hours, or you think that the pup is sick or injured, please keep a safe distance and contact RSPCA.”