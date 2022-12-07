Expansion of free movement area hangs in balance

This article is an on-site version of our Europe Express newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday and Saturday morning

Good morning and welcome to Europe Express.

The last weeks of 2022 are turning bitter, with multiple disputes and bad blood forming among member states. One of the heated discussions is about the expansion of the border check-free area known as Schengen, where a decision should be taken by ministers tomorrow. We’ll bring you the latest in this long-winded saga and the likelihood that it will be bumped to the EU leaders’ summit next week.

Speaking of EU quarrels, Hungary yesterday dug its heels and refused to sign off on the bloc’s €18bn package for Ukraine. Many other EU capitals believe Budapest is wielding its veto as a way of pressuring its allies into approving Hungary’s share of recovery fund.

And the good old fight about a gas price cap is also making a return, despite efforts by the Czech EU presidency to find a middle ground.

Hot mess Schengen

Less than 48 hours before home affairs ministers are set to vote on whether to allow Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen, it is unclear how many countries will join and when they will be able to enter the border check-free area, write Valentina Pop in Brussels and Marton Dunai in Budapest.

Schengen currently has 26 members, 22 EU countries, plus Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Of the three candidates (all EU and Nato members), Croatia is the only one no longer facing any objections. The Netherlands has issues with Bulgaria, while Austria opposes the accession of both Bulgaria and Romania.

“For now, there is no Austrian approval for Romania and Bulgaria,” Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said yesterday in Tirana, where he met fellow EU and Balkan leaders.

Nehammer accused Sofia and Bucharest of failing to apprehend and register thousands of migrants who then end up in Austria — a criticism fiercely rejected by the two countries. “An expansion of the Schengen area the way it is currently envisaged is not possible if there are no measures in place that reduce the [migrant] numbers in Austria,” Nehammer said when departing Tirana.

Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, for his part, said it was “totally unfair that Bulgaria is not accepted yet as a member of Schengen”, adding: “You should be in, we are waiting for you.”

Talks between the leaders of Bulgaria and the Netherlands also failed to move the needle. The Dutch objections are not so much about migration as they are about corruption and lack of reforms in a country that has not had a stable government in years.

Europe Express understands that Bulgarian president Rumen Radev, who spoke with Nehammer and Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte, was told that more reforms were needed for his country to be able to join Schengen. Radev said he had been told there was a “real chance next year to join” provided reforms were passed and parties started working together.

As for Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, who also held talks in Tirana on the topic, he said he was still confident and negotiating “until the very last minute” to get a positive decision. He deflected questions about decoupling Bulgaria from Romania — an idea that the Dutch, for instance, would support. Several EU officials told Europe Express that it would be hard to pull through so late in the process, as the Romanians have not prepared to secure the Bulgarian border by Schengen standards.

A spokesperson for the Czech EU presidency said that the plan was still to hold a vote on all three countries tomorrow (though Croatia is separate, while Bulgaria and Romania are a package deal). It is not impossible, however, given the Austrian and Dutch pushback, that only Croatia gets a green light and a decision about Romania and Bulgaria is postponed and possibly raised next week at the EU summit.

Chart du jour: Industrial Zeitenwende

Can Germany’s industry reinvent itself after the disappearance of cheap Russian gas? Guy Chazan and Patricia Nilsson take a deep dive looking at how companies have been scrambling to adjust to the new reality.

France could emerge as the kingmaker of any deal on a gas price cap among EU governments, since it is the only large country still on the fence about the latest compromise proposal, writes Alice Hancock in Brussels.

The revised draft, which has surfaced after an initial discussion by EU ambassadors on Friday, said that a cap would be triggered when gas prices hit €220 per megawatt hour for five days in a row. (In its original proposal, the European Commission said prices should be capped when they hit €275 per MWh for 10 days in a row.)

Under the new proposal, unlike the commission’s, the cap would have been activated when prices soared in August.

Still, EU governments are far from reaching agreement on the level of a cap, let alone the idea of a cap at all.

One senior EU diplomat from a country supportive of the cap said that the new proposal needed “further improvement”, but thought a majority might support it if “nothing better were to be on the table”. Another said it was still “too high”.

Germany, the Netherlands and Denmark are still ideologically opposed to a cap, warning that it will threaten financial stability within the bloc and security of supply.

Initially France was a proponent of a cap modelled on what Spain and Portugal have put in place on the Iberian peninsula. But more recently it has signalled dissatisfaction with the commission’s proposal.

If Paris ended up backing the cap sceptics, it would create a blocking minority for the measure to be scrapped altogether, one diplomat noted. But, they added, it was more likely that the matter would be pushed up the food chain to EU leaders when they meet in Brussels next week.

A spokesperson for the French government declined to comment.

What to watch today

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen meets Italian president Sergio Mattarella in Milan Defence ministers of 13 European countries meet in Oslo to discuss the security situation in Europe

Notable, Quotable

Pooling financial resources is one of the main challenges especially when you have this situation of war and economic struggle around the globe

Other COP: The COP15 biodiversity summit kicked off in Montreal and heated negotiations over funding are expected, similar to the demands by poor countries at the COP27 summit in Egypt last month.

German green light: Germany’s constitutional court has thrown out two legal challenges to the EU’s €800bn recovery fund, in a move that was greeted with relief in Brussels. Judges at the court in Karlsruhe said the 2020 law “does not undermine the German Bundestag’s overall responsibility for budgetary policy”.

