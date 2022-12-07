FIFA confirms World Cup worker killed while performing repairs

FIFA have confirmed the death of a worker who was performing repairs on Saudi Arabia’s training base during the group stages.
FIFA’s statement read: “FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker’s family.
“As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details.
“FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.”
We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.
For the latest news and breaking news visit: express.co.uk/sport/football
Stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.
Follow us on Twitter @dexpress_sport – the official Daily Express & Express.co.uk Twitter account – providing real news in real time.
We’re also on Facebook @dailyexpresssport – offering your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day to like, comment and share from the Daily Express, Sunday Express and Express.co.uk.
Source link