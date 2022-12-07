FIFA confirms World Cup worker killed while performing repairs

FIFA have confirmed the death of a worker who was performing repairs on Saudi Arabia’s training base during the group stages.

FIFA’s statement read: “FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker’s family.

“As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details.

“FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.”