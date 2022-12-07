First ‘Mrs. Davis’ Images Show a Battle Between a Nun and an Evil

Today, Peacock has unveiled the first-look images and release date for Mrs. Davis, an upcoming comedy series about a nun fighting an evil artificial intelligence that wants to enslave humankind. With the first-look photos, Peacock has also shared a warm-felt letter from Mrs. Davis itself as the AI tries to convince viewers to join his online community.





The new images give us a clear look at nun Simone (Betty Gilpin), who’s lean, mean, and ready to rage against the machine. Gilpin is taking her job of preventing the binary apocalypse very seriously, as she’s seen marching in the hallways of a hospital, where we can also see many LARP players bloodied and beaten. We don’t know yet how the AI can harm people, but in his letter, Mrs. Davis tries to convince people to become Users, get their Wings, and go on Quests. It all sounds pretty innocent, just like a game, but those poor LARP players have real wounds to show.

The images also introduce Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) as Simone’s religious ex-boyfriend, who has a personal vendetta against Mrs. Davis. The two will work together to take down the virtual villain, but McDorman’s presence might tempt Sister Simone to sin. After all, the heat of the battle might ignite some old flames. Mrs. Davis also stars Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451), but the star is nowhere to be seen in the first-look images.

Who’s Involved in Mrs. Davis?

Mrs. Davis is co-written by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers, Lost), with Hernandez taking up the showrunner role. Hernandez and Lindelof executive produce with directors Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero, Brave New World) and Alethea Jones (Rise of the Pink Ladies, Evil). The first season of Mrs. Davis counts eight 60-minute episodes.

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis arrive on Peacock on April 20, 2023. After that, new episodes come to the streaming platform every Thursday. Check out the first-look images and Mrs. Davis’ letter below.

A NOTE FROM “MRS. DAVIS”