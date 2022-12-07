Former aide slams ‘outrageous’ Meghan comparisons to Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have attracted criticism from former Palace staff as their upcoming Netflix series is on the brink of its debut. The two trailers released ahead of the premiere tomorrow have attracted controversy over the apparent misrepresentation of the media pressure experienced by the couple. With the docu-series set to hit screens worldwide on December 8, former royal aides have hit out at the Duchess of Sussex after “outrageous” comparisons were seemingly drawn between her experience and that of Princess Diana.

An explosive trailer for the series released on Monday included footage of the late Princess of Wales fleeing photographers as she was relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi.

Speaking over the top of the disturbing clip of his mother, Prince Harry said: “It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution – this feeding frenzy.”

An extract from an interview with the Duchess of Sussex then chimed in to add: “I realised they are never going to protect you.”

The voiceover returns to Prince Harry as he continued: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”