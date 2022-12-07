Former aide slams ‘outrageous’ Meghan comparisons to Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have attracted criticism from former Palace staff as their upcoming Netflix series is on the brink of its debut. The two trailers released ahead of the premiere tomorrow have attracted controversy over the apparent misrepresentation of the media pressure experienced by the couple. With the docu-series set to hit screens worldwide on December 8, former royal aides have hit out at the Duchess of Sussex after “outrageous” comparisons were seemingly drawn between her experience and that of Princess Diana.
An explosive trailer for the series released on Monday included footage of the late Princess of Wales fleeing photographers as she was relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi.
Speaking over the top of the disturbing clip of his mother, Prince Harry said: “It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution – this feeding frenzy.”
An extract from an interview with the Duchess of Sussex then chimed in to add: “I realised they are never going to protect you.”
The voiceover returns to Prince Harry as he continued: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”
As audio clips of the couple teased the tale of their traumatic experience at the forefront of the Royal Family, more archive footage of Princess Diana played.
Tabloid headlines from the 1990s referencing the Princess flashed across the screen as yet more video showed Diana shielding herself from paparazzi cameras.
The inclusion of Princess Diana’s media experience has heightened tensions surrounding the much-anticipated series and prompted a number of former royal aides to hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Telegraph reported multiple sources have now said they were not aware of any “scary” press encounters or paparazzi pursuits experienced by Prince Harry and Meghan that would warrant a comparison to the experiences of Princess Diana.
