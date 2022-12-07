Fury vs Usyk already hits a roadblock with ‘agendas’ threatening

The long-awaited undisputed heavyweight unification bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is almost entirely dependent on the cooperation of the four major sanctioning bodies and their agendas.

Since the four-belt era began in 2007, there have only been six male undisputed champions; Usyk (cruiserweight), Canelo Alvarez (super middleweight), Jermell Charlo (super welterweight), Terence Crawford (super lightweight), Josh Taylor (super lightweight) and Devin Haney (lightweight).

Although the female side of the sport is proof that sanctioning bodies can work together to establish the best fighters in each division, men’s boxing still has several issues to iron out.

Unification fights are often held up by sanctioning body mandatories as champions are left with the ultimatum to defend and miss out on the bigger fight or vacate and lose the belt they have worked so hard to gain. While undisputed champions rarely keep hold of their crown as they are subject to as many as four different challengers at a time.