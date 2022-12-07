Gael Monfils ready to say goodbye to tennis to retire?

Gael Monfils has been one of the most interesting and entertaining tennis players of the last twenty years. Many think that the now 36-year-old Frenchman has conquered even less than expected, thanks to the presence of the Big Three in his historical period, Gael has recalled him several times but always with a smile, one of the traits that has distinguished his very long career.

Recently Monfils became a father for the first time, paired with the Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina who conceived her first child on October 15th. Monfils made the announcement on his social accounts underlining: “I spent one of the most incredible nights of my life and it ended with the most beautiful gift.

I can only thank my wife and God for this very special moment.” Gael hasn’t played since he suffered a foot injury in the Masters 1000 in Montreal in September, a tournament where he retired in the Round of 16 with Jack Draper.

Monfils ready to say goodbye to tennis to retire?

Several times during his career and also in the past, Gael Monfils has revealed that he wants to play until he is 40 years old. Meanwhile, the latest rumors are not among the best and Gael had to forfeit in advance for the 2023 Australian Open tournament, a tournament where he had a protected ranking but which will not see him among the protagonists.

Gael has a big dream, namely to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but compared to a few months ago, things have changed and they are certainly less safe than in the past. The French tennis player spoke to Canal+ and released the following statements: “I’ve said several times that I would have liked to play until I’m 40, but the more I’m with my daughter, the more I tell myself that I want this less.

2023 is an important year for me, it’s a year of transition, I have to be careful between injuries and big goals but my main goal is to be competitive to qualify for the 2024 Olympics. I wouldn’t want to miss the 2024 Olympics under any circumstances although I think my last year could be 2025, the year after in Paris.”