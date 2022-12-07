Genomic Testing Cooperative to Present Data at the American

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA (GTC) announced the presentation of four innovative studies at the annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting that will be held from December 10 to 13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The studies highlight and validate the value of the extended molecular profiling testing currently offered by GTC in evaluating hematologic neoplasms using DNA and RNA next generation sequencing (NGS).

GTC reports that by combining targeted transcriptome with a proprietary machine learning algorithm, they can predict which patients with advanced myelodysplastic syndrome/acute myeloid leukemia will respond to treatment with Venetoclax-based therapy. In another study, GTC demonstrates that combining targeted transcriptome with machine learning can predict which patients will develop acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) not only post-transplant, but also using pre-transplant sample, which suggests that the patient’s own bone marrow microenvironment may contribute to the development of aGVHD.

GTC continues to demonstrate the superior capabilities of their new cell-free (cfDNA) and cell-free RNA (cfRNA) liquid biopsy test called Liquid Trace™. Using cfRNA, GTC studies show that the cfRNA levels can be used in “liquid immunoprofiling” of hematologic neoplasms. Combining this liquid immunophenotyping with machine learning algorithms report high reliability in the differential diagnosis between various types of lymphoid neoplasms/lymphoma.

A fourth study explored the disparity in somatic mutations and outcome in primary central nervous system lymphoma between Hispanic and non-Hispanic patients.

“The work presented at ASH reflects the commitment of GTC to be the leading diagnostic company in innovation and in advancing the science of diagnostics and biomarkers discovery, especially in hematologic neoplasms,” said Dr. Maher Albitar, founder, chief executive officer and chief medical officer of GTC. “The use of RNA profiling in tissue and liquid biopsies is opening new horizons in diagnostics, especially when combined with artificial intelligence. Because of the collaborative business model adapted by GTC as a cooperative (Co-Op) company, we are able to lead in this field. The commitment of all members of the Co-Op to work closely with GTC to improve patient care and advance precision medicine made this work possible,” added Dr. Albitar.

Following is a list of GTC presentations:

1) DNA and RNA Profiles in Machine Learning Algorithm to Predict Which Patients with AML/MDS Will Respond to Venetoclax-Based Therapy. Sunday, December 11, 2022: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

2) Liquid Immunophenotyping and the Diagnosis of Lymphoid Neoplasms Using Cell-Free RNA. Sunday, December 11, 2022: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

3) Using Targeted Transcriptome and Machine Learning of Pre- and Post-Transplant Bone Marrow Samples to Predict Acute GVHD (aGVHD) and Overall Survival after Allogeneic HSC Transplantation. Saturday, December 10, 2022: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM

4) Disparities in Somatic Mutations and Outcomes in Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Comparing Patients of Hispanic and Non-Hispanic Ethnicity. Saturday, December 10, 2022: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM

