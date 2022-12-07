‘Get rid of pesky creases’ with packing technique

Never forget

Angelee told Express.co.uk that there’s one item she’d never be caught without on a winter holiday.

She said: “Odds are, if you’re heading on a winter break, you may be off to do some adventuring, sporting activities, skiing or snowboarding.

“You never want to get caught short without phone battery, so packing a portable charger is useful.”

A portable charger is a holiday essential and very important in case tourists get lost of need assistance.

READ MORE: Middle Eastern city has the world’s best healthcare