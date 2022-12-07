Gino D’Acampo admits ‘misunderstanding’ on This Morning after

As the show tried to move on to the next segment amid Gino’s self-promotion, host Holly then quickly quipped back: “Your show’s going to be on in a minute if you don’t shut up.”

Gino is currently partnered with Berocca after taking a step back to look at his health as he approaches turning 50.

He said: “Well, I’m not getting any younger and I think it’s important nowadays that I have realised that. I wanted to feel better and I am definitely feeling better. I’m not really doing anything drastic.

“One of the things that I’ve been doing now for over a year is to have my Berocca immune every day with my breakfast. It kind of gives me an extra kick that I need, you know, throughout the day and that has helped me a lot and it still helps me a lot.”

