Glendal Eugene ‘Buddy’ Douglas, formerly of Saline County

Glendal Eugene “Buddy” Douglas of Latimer, Miss., passed away Nov. 30, 2022, in Ocean Springs. Buddy was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather whose greatest joy was his family.

Buddy was born to JD and Mary (Gates) on Dec 14, 1934, in Saline County, the second of nine children. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sisters, Barbara Nell Smith, Doris Jean McDowell and Mary Lou Brimm. He will be dearly missed by his remaining siblings: Louie, Joann Vinyard, Peggy Hargrave, Carolyn Collins and Stanley, as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Buddy married the love of his life, Myrna (Deering), on Feb. 17, 1957, and they were blessed with three children, two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: son Dave (Grace McBroom); daughter Becky (John Tryba), granddaughter Melaney (Jimmy Thompson), and great-grandchildren Grayson and Avery; son Steve (Yolanda Venema), granddaughter Erin (Chris Owens), and great-grandchildren Skylar, Harper, Lola and Lincoln.

Buddy and Myrna were married for 65 years and through joy and sorrow, carefree times and hard times, he was devoted to her and she to him. Myrna is looking forward to the day when she can join him and rest with him in the arms of our Lord and Savior for the rest of eternity.

Buddy joined the United States Air Force in March 1954 and proudly served his country for more than 20 years, retiring as a tech sergeant in ground communications in August 1974. He then worked for the US Navy another 20 years, performing and eventually managing the installation of shipboard sonar and related equipment.

The Air Force took Buddy and Myrna to numerous places around the country and world. He spoke with much fondness of his time in Japan, where as a young family they reveled in exploring the countryside and creating friendships and memories that lasted a lifetime.

He served his community as a member of the D’Iberville Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years, in various roles including assistant chief and chief. He was dedicated to this role, putting on uniform and boots at all hours of the day or night to fight fires.

One of his hobbies was genealogy, which he called “chasing ghosts,” and in researching their families filled 10 large three-ring binders with information. In those pages he listed his other hobbies as mowing grass and washing cars. His kids will tell you that even while on family vacation, the end of each day saw Dad washing the car before the next day’s travel. He loved cars and car shows and included all of the family cars in the genealogy books.

Buddy had the amazing ability to make friends wherever he went, and easily connected with people. In recent years that extended to his caregivers. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Christopher Shelby at North Bay Family Medical Clinic, the dedicated teams at the Ocean Springs Wound Care & CHF Clinics, and all of their home care by Kare-In-Home. The care and commitment you all provided for him not only improved the quality of his life but enriched it through the friendships that developed.

He will be honored in a quiet ceremony followed by interment at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.