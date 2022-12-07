GMB’s Charlotte Hawkins flashes legs at glitzy party with Susanna

Charlotte Hawkins, 47, was all smiles as she showed off her long, lean legs in a sparkly sequined mini dress in a festive shade of red at The Londoner Hotel yesterday afternoon. The Good Morning Britain star was joined by some of her BBC colleagues for the event, including Susanna Reid, 51, and Dan Walker, 45.

Charlotte’s GMB co-star Susanna also showcased a Christmassy crimson dress which, in her case, was made from a crushed velvet fabric.

Charlotte’s slender figure sparkled as she sported what seemed to be a snowflake pattern on the dress, to mark the winter season.

She paired the outfit with some beige open-toe sandals, while her tousled blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders in waves.

The occasion that warranted her ultra-glammed up outfit was the annual Christmas Party by TRIC, an organisation which has aimed to “promote goodwill in the television and radio industries” for more than 90 years.