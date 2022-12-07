Google Year in Search 2022: Most searched pets around the world

The year 2022 is coming to an end and before the new year begins, it’s time to look back at the year gone by. Search engine Google like every year has unveiled its ‘Year in Search 2022’ where it has listed top trending searches and keywords of the year. It features the top movies, sports events, news events, people, recipes, pets and much more that people searched for in the year 2022 across the world, in India, and other parts of the world. For instance, pet lovers across the world clearly are in love with or are curious about cats as they searched for domestic short-haired, tabby cat and polydactyl cat the most which got them first three sports in the ‘top pets’ section. Terms ‘Aspin’ and ‘Labrador Retriever’ acquired the next two slots.

Here are top 10 most searched pets in 2022 according to Google.

1. Domestic short-haired cat

The most common type of cats in the United States, domestic short-haired cats have a coat of short fur but they do not belong to any particular cat breed. They are also referred to as moggies, house cat and alley cat. They are generally friendly, playful, and agreeable and because of their mixed parentage, they aren’t at risk of any major health complications.

Domestic short-haired cat (By Dustin Warrington – Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2645977)

2. Tabby cat

A tabby is any domestic cat that are usually grey or brownish and have a ‘M’-shaped marking on their forehead. They also have stripes at the sides of their eyes and cheeks, back, and around their legs and tail. Tabby isn’t a breed but a pattern they have on their coat. The tabby pattern is connected both to the coat of the domestic cat’s direct ancestor and to those of their close relatives: the African wildcat, the European wildcat and the Asiatic wildcat. According to a Biblical legend, a tabby cat soothed baby Jesus with its warmth and purrs which made Mary grateful and she bestowed her intitials – ‘M’ on her forehead.

Tabby Cat(Wikipedia)

3. Polydactyl cat

Polydactyl cat(Wikipedia)

A polydactyl cat is born with more than its usual paws or toes. These cats can have six toes on each paw instead of five. This happens due to a congenital issue called polydactyly and the front paws of the cat are more frequently affected by it, but it can also occur on the hind paws. Some cats can also have ‘mitten paws’ that occur when a polydactyl cat’s extra toes form in the middle of the paw, giving it a thumb-like appearance. Cats with this genetically-inherited trait are found mostly along the East Coast of North America – in US and Canada and in South West England and Wales. The extra toes may help balance them on surfaces better and capture their prey.

4. Aspin

Aspin dogs(Wikipedia)

Aspin also known as askal refer to the mongrel dogs of the Philippines. They are either descended from indigenous dogs of the Philippines, or are mixed-breed. Their coat can be short haired or rough and they may have black, brown, white, red, brindle, gray and cream coloured coat. Their tail is usually held high and their ears can be floppy, semi-floppy or fully pointing upwards. Their bone structure is on the medium range and not heavy like in Rottweilers. They are naturally suspicious of strangers, independent and protective about family members, especially friendly to young children.

5. Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever

Friendly, outgoing, and high-spirited companions, Labrador Retriever can, depending on the sex, stand from 21.5 to 24.5 inches at the shoulder and weigh between 55 to 80 pounds. They may have yellow, black, and a luscious chocolate coat. According to American Kennel Club, they are companionable housemates who bond with the whole family, and socialise well with neighbour dogs and humans alike. Labs are high on energy, have good athletic abilities and need a lot of work out to stay physically and mentally fit.

The other pets that featured in the top 10 pet list of Google were:

6. Pit bull

7. European shorthair

8. Hound

9. Munchkin cat

10. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Did any of your favourite pet feature in this list?

