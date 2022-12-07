Grand Junction, Colorado’s All Time Favorite Christmas Movies

It’s December in Colorado and Christmas movies are back on many of our streaming services. My family was putting up the Christmas tree over the weekend, and we like to have Christmas Vacation or a Christmas Story on in the background.

What is your favorite Christmas movie to watch during the holidays in Grand Junction? If you were in charge of the 24 Christmas movie marathon on T.N.T which movie would you select to run during the holiday?

Grand Junction’s Favorite Christmas Movies

Some of the top answers include Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, and a Christmas Carol. What about you? Christmas movies are often fun films that help us celebrate the season. Some of the best films really tug at our heartstrings and even cause us to become emotional with their impactful stories. One I can always count on to get people going is the film It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s hard not to get emotional watching the last 20 minutes or so of that movie. It’s part of what makes it a forever favorite.

Classics Vs Fringe Christmas Movies

An example of a classic Christmas movie would be any version of A Christmas Carol. An example of a Fringe Christmas movie would be Die Hard or Gremlins and the like. These movies do not necessarily include a holiday theme but are set during the Christmas season so they often get lumped in with seasonal titles. After all, it’s just not Christmas till you see someone fall from Nakatomi Plaza.

Christmas Vacation at the Avalon Theatre

Grand Junction’s own Avalon Theatre is offering a special screening of Christmas Vacation happening this Friday night. This showing is expected to sell out fast. As one of our most mentioned holiday favorites, we know you love this movie. Tap here for a chance to see it in the theater this week. Tickets include a small popcorn and a drink.

