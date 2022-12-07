Great Disaster Movies, from Armageddon to Twister

Disaster movies are a staple of cinema. Though the prestige films and Oscar nominees are game changers for their crafting and plotting, many moviegoers will race to the cinema for the next big action film or disaster movie. The audience may want a great story, but massive set pieces being destroyed has been a cash cow for decades. Though the genre is amazing, it has a successful and somewhat grounded subgenre in natural disaster films.





The vision of a massive alien invasion or a giant monster is undoubtedly a great setup, but nature itself produces many of the disasters audiences see on screen. People won’t see Godzilla in real life, but floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes happen like clockwork. These disasters have made it to film before, most notably beginning with The Wizard of Oz, where the tornado transported Dorothy to Oz, but what about the films that center around natural disasters? There are numerous major films to have used them, and the five listed below are among the best to see on screen.

RELATED: 10 Movie Characters Who Were Born During Disasters





Armageddon Takes a Simple Idea and Blows It Up

Armageddon isn’t inherently a great film, but it does its job. The idea of an asteroid hitting the earth isn’t new, but as special effects improved, the sky was the limit. Then Michael Bay stepped in and made a film about an asteroid the size of Texas that is 18 days away from hitting the planet as a group of deepsea drillers are trained to go into space to stop it. The film is goofy, unrealistic, and illogical to the point where star Ben Affleck openly questions the film’s premise, but it effectively works.

As a viewer, part of the experience is suspending disbelief and enjoying the film for what it is. Armageddon is an effects film akin to other ’90s films like Independence Day and the elephant in the room called Deep Impact, where the idea is to show just how far effects have come. Armageddon takes a comically large asteroid and hurls it at the planet to go along with several moments that are physically impossible and shows them off in the most fun and action-packed way possible.

RELATED: 10 ’90s Movie Tropes We Actually Miss

Sharknado Is a Cultural Phenomenon

Sharknado may be the most improbable franchise in history. A film that’s entire premise is based on sharks getting sucked into a tornado and flung at the characters isn’t supposed to work, yet it was entertaining enough to create a multi-film franchise. There’s not much to say about the film as a whole, since it’s the epitome of a B-movie.

The setup is essentially tornadoes sucking up sharks, sharks hit the city, people fight back against sharks, and the film ends with “Fin.” It knows what it is, and it knows why its audience shows up: to see sharks in the air and chainsaws fighting them back. It doesn’t take itself too seriously but does so enough to sell the comedy of the premise. Though a highly unconventional disaster film, Sharknado deserves its place among the greats, albeit ironically.

RELATED: Moonfall’s Box Office Gamble Is an Important Lesson

Into the Storm Puts Disaster in Perspective

Of all the disaster films on the list, perhaps none is more grounded than Into the Storm. It’s a found footage film about a tornado outbreak hitting a small town in Oklahoma, but by using handheld cameras and telling the story from a personal perspective, it captures the terror in a relatable manner as a father desperately searches for his son in the chaos, which is relatable in the circumstances.

As with the story, Into the Storm also showcased the damage as realistically as possible. The filmmakers heavily studied tornado damage in real life, and it shows in the finished movie. Damage isn’t just created for the sake of it, as homes are ripped apart, cars are torn apart, and the massive EF5 at the end of the film virtually sweeps away the town, including one of the most terrifying sequences in film, where the tornado sucks airplanes into the funnel. A good story with powerful storms, Into the Storm, is worth the time to watch.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Tried to Make a Found-Footage Horror Film on Dumb and Dumber To’s Set

The Day After Tomorrow Takes Climate Change to the Extreme

Though unrealistic, The Day After Tomorrow does the most with its premise. The movie is designed to be a wake-up call about the dangers of climate change and features a scientist who must rescue his son as the global climate shift occurs. Throughout the film, the characters are met with a biblical storm surge in New York City, tornadoes in Los Angeles, and three monstrous hurricane-like systems that cover the northern hemisphere in ice.

The Day After Tomorrow is not based on science outside of the knowledge that climate change exists, but it’s both fun and tells a great story. The disaster sequences in the film are must-see. One particularly great moment was a sequence where helicopters froze instantly in the eye of the storm. The build to every big moment is well done, and when a parent is desperately trying to save both the world and their kid, it makes for a great film. Though the science is sketchy, The Day After Tomorrow is a great natural disaster film.

RELATED: Twister Sequel Fast-Tracked by Steven Spielberg and Universal

Twister Is the Best Disaster Film and Inspired Many

Twister is what every disaster film aspires to be. It’s set around Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, who play a pair of storm chasers trying to rebuild their marriage as they lead their crew into one of the most active tornado outbreaks in history. Competing against the weather and rival storm chasers, the world around them is turned upside down as they are in a race against time and resources to learn how a tornado works.

The story alone is easy to follow, but the strength of the film comes from the tornadoes. The titular phenomenon is visually striking. The way they move, destroy, and the way it’s filmed makes the tornadoes feel like they’re alive and adds to the tension of the film. Tornadoes are the key strength because this film spawned one of the greatest storm-chasing booms in history, as many, including the author of this article, were inspired to study meteorology; some even made it a career. For sheer impact and a well-told story, there is no disaster film quite like Twister.