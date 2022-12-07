Categories
Griffin Fire-Rescue group goes beyond call of duty


GRIFFIN — The City of Griffin is recognizing four Griffin Fire-Rescue employees for successfully delivering a baby for a 911 caller who was in active labor.

Griffin Fire-Rescue Lt. Drew Naramore and firefighters Doug Blount, Bailey Stewart, and Darron Miller received the city’s Quarterly Connector Award for their actions on Sept. 24.

