Griffin Fire-Rescue group goes beyond call of duty

GRIFFIN — The City of Griffin is recognizing four Griffin Fire-Rescue employees for successfully delivering a baby for a 911 caller who was in active labor.
Griffin Fire-Rescue Lt. Drew Naramore and firefighters Doug Blount, Bailey Stewart, and Darron Miller received the city’s Quarterly Connector Award for their actions on Sept. 24.
According to the city, the caller advised dispatch she was 37 weeks pregnant and was having contractions every five minutes.
Griffin Fire-Rescue Engine 2 arrived on the scene and delivered the baby before the ambulance could arrive. The baby was delivered at 6:19 a.m.
Mom and baby were taken to the hospital and later released, the city reported.
“All of the personnel were instrumental,” Griffin Fire Chief John Hamilton said. “This is not common and is rare for a firefighter in their career.”
Griffin’s Quarterly Connector Award recognizes a group of employees each quarter that goes above and beyond their job duty.
“This crew did a fantastic job providing efficient and responsive care,” said City Manager Jessica O’Connor. “We are grateful to have men and women who serve our community well.”