Growth Opportunities in Cloud-, API-, And, AI-Based Security

This edition of the Cyber Security Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging cyber security solutions powered by Cloud, API and Artificial Intelligence-based innovations that help companies protect from threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure, dark-web and various other network layers.

Cyber Security TOE’s mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.

The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, the publisher also closely looks at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Opportunities in Cloud-, API-, And, AI- Based Security Innovations

Innovations in Cloud-, API-, And AI-Based Security

Fast Firewall Speeds for Data Center Operations

Delivers Line-Rate Firewall Performance at Network Speed

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. – Investor Dashboard

Uncovers Hidden Risks in the Cloud

Provides Greater Risk Visibility and Essential Insights

Colortokens Inc – Investor Dashboard

Multi-Cloud Security Solution Beyond Identity Hygiene

Optimizes Identity Management Efforts

Orca Security Ltd. – Investor Dashboard

Data Access Governance and Security

Provides Unified Data Access Governance Services Across the Hybrid- and Multi-Cloud Infrastructure

Privacera – Investor Dashboard

Security-Focused Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Improved Visibility and Control for Admins on Apple Devices

Mosyle – Investor Dashboard

Data Access and Authorization Management

Visibility Across Data Flows and Access Control in Cloud-Based Data Storage

Veza – Investor Dashboard

Log Management Applications for Development and Production Environments

Empowers Customers With Confident Recommendations

Logdna – Investor Dashboard

Cybersecurity for Industrial Infrastructure

Provides Customers Visibility into ICS and OT Networks

Dragos – Investor Dashboard

Offers Developer-Friendly Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Applications With a Compliance Layer

Infuses Privacy in Agile Development Processes to Build Safe Systems

Ethyca – Investor Dashboard

2. Key Contacts

Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

Colortokens Inc

Dragos

Ethyca

Logdna

Mosyle

Orca Security Ltd.

Privacera

Veza

