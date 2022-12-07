DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Growth Opportunities in Cloud-, API-, And, AI- Based Security Innovations” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This edition of the Cyber Security Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides a snapshot on emerging cyber security solutions powered by Cloud, API and Artificial Intelligence-based innovations that help companies protect from threats, data breaches, phishing attacks and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure, dark-web and various other network layers.
Cyber Security TOE’s mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security. Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space. Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more. Our global teams of industry experts continuously monitor technology areas such as Big Data, cloud computing, communication services, mobile and wireless communication space, IT applications & services, network security, and unified communications markets. In addition, the publisher also closely looks at vertical markets and connected industries to provide a holistic view of the ICT Industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Opportunities in Cloud-, API-, And, AI- Based Security Innovations
- Innovations in Cloud-, API-, And AI-Based Security
- Fast Firewall Speeds for Data Center Operations
- Delivers Line-Rate Firewall Performance at Network Speed
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. – Investor Dashboard
- Uncovers Hidden Risks in the Cloud
- Provides Greater Risk Visibility and Essential Insights
- Colortokens Inc – Investor Dashboard
- Multi-Cloud Security Solution Beyond Identity Hygiene
- Optimizes Identity Management Efforts
- Orca Security Ltd. – Investor Dashboard
- Data Access Governance and Security
- Provides Unified Data Access Governance Services Across the Hybrid- and Multi-Cloud Infrastructure
- Privacera – Investor Dashboard
- Security-Focused Mobile Device Management (MDM)
- Improved Visibility and Control for Admins on Apple Devices
- Mosyle – Investor Dashboard
- Data Access and Authorization Management
- Visibility Across Data Flows and Access Control in Cloud-Based Data Storage
- Veza – Investor Dashboard
- Log Management Applications for Development and Production Environments
- Empowers Customers With Confident Recommendations
- Logdna – Investor Dashboard
- Cybersecurity for Industrial Infrastructure
- Provides Customers Visibility into ICS and OT Networks
- Dragos – Investor Dashboard
- Offers Developer-Friendly Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Applications With a Compliance Layer
- Infuses Privacy in Agile Development Processes to Build Safe Systems
- Ethyca – Investor Dashboard
2. Key Contacts
Companies Mentioned
- Colortokens Inc
- Dragos
- Ethyca
- Logdna
- Mosyle
- Orca Security Ltd.
- Privacera
- Veza
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1is19t
