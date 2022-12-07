Hallmark Movies Now Service Is Available on Apple SharePlay

Hallmark announced today that Hallmark Movies Now subscribers can watch Hallmark content through Apple’s SharePlay.

The new feature provides a new and easy way for subscribers to watch movies and shows from the Hallmark library together. iPhone, iPad and Mac users can now synchronize playback in the Hallmark Movies Now app while participating in a FaceTime call, so 2 to 32 friends can have a watch party across devices, regardless of distance.

Subscribers can also use AirPlay to cast Shareplay to the big screen via Apple TV, allowing Hallmark content to be viewed on TV screens while also allowing FaceTime calls to share comments and reactions with co-viewing partners.

Hallmark Movies Now will offer its annual holiday programming, Movies & Mistletoe, with a curated selection of fan-favorite holiday content.

The Hallmark Movies Now SVOD service launched in October 2017, and offers a lineup of unique, feel-good programming that cannot be found on the company’s linear networks — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies, & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Subscribers to the service have access to nearly 1,000 hours of commercial-free Hallmark-branded original content, including fan favorites from the vast Hallmark Hall of Fame library.

Hallmark Movies Now subscription is $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year.