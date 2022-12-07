Harry and Meghan documentary branded ‘slap to face of British people’





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries is a “slap in the face to the British people” who will never forgive them for the “all-out attacks” against the Royal Family, an expert has warned. The latest trailer from Netflix for the six-part docuseries, released earlier this week, suggests it could contain a number of furious attacks and accusations against the Royal Family. Part of it sees Harry say: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

This continues with clips of the paparazzi relentlessly photographing the couple, coupled with footage of Harry’s mother, the Princess of Wales, hounded by the media. The Duke of Sussex then says: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself. No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.” Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast, has warned Harry and Meghan of a furious backlash from the British people and that they have “had enough with the relentless, nasty attacks on the monarchy”. He told Express.co.uk: “This Netflix docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is a declaration of war on the Royal Family. They are burning whatever bridges remain with Buckingham Palace.

“It will result in a furious backlash in the UK against Meghan and Harry. The British people have had enough with the relentless, nasty attacks on the Royal Family. “They have no sense of gratitude towards the Royal Family or the British people whatsoever. Ultimately, the monarchy represents the British people. This Netflix docuseries is not only insulting to the Royal Family, but it is also a slap in the face to the British people. They have now totally destroyed any positive ties with the public and Royal Family.” But Mr Gardiner believes there could also be widespread fury to attacks against the Royal Family in the US – where Harry and Meghan now live – and could “backfire dramatically” on them. READ MORE: Netflix scores ‘own goal’ in bid to tell Meghan and Harry’s story

He continued: “This docuseries will also be extremely damaging for Meghan and Harry in the US. There is a lot of support for the Royal Family in America and the British monarchy is still very popular. The Queen was a deeply loved figure in the US. “This all-out assault on the Royal Family is going to go down extremely badly in the US and will backfire dramatically on Meghan and Harry.” The docuseries has been billed as a ‘Netflix Global Event’, and the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series”. The six episodes will see the couple “share the other side of their high-profile love story”. It added it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”. DON’T MISS

Prince Harry’s libel fight could cost him whopping £1.2m [REPORT]

Harry and Meghan have been slammed as “narcissists” [COMMENTS]

Prince Harry asked if he’s putting money before family [VIDEO]

Netflix also said the docuseries “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”. The streaming giant added: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.” In March 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey – around a year after they relinquished their roles as working members of the Royal Family and moved to the US. The couple alleged there had been “several conversations” within the Royal Family about the skin tone of their soon-to-be-born baby.

Prince William quickly leapt to the defence of the monarchy, and later stressed during a royal engagement: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also accused the Royal Family of ignoring Meghan’s cries for mental health support and had left her feeling suicidal. Buckingham Palace issued a rare public statement, which said the claims were “concerning” and would be “addressed by the family privately”.