Harry and Meghan fans who wanted seat at gala had to pay up to £818k





Royal fans who hoped to sit at the same table as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) gala could have forked out an eye-watering £818,000 for the privilege. The gala – held in New York City – saw the Sussexes rewarded for their activism and comment around racism. Securing four seats near the royal couple cost $1,000,000 (£818,000). But cheaper deals – such as Advocate at $100,000 (£80,995) and Hero at $50,000 (£41,000) – also offered seats at the head table.

During the lavish event, the Sussexes accepted the Ripple of Hope award for standing up to racism in the Royal Family and for their work against mental health. “Our hope with this award is to inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts, where diverse up and coming talent have a platform to have their voices heard and their stories told,” the couple said in a statement. In addition to receiving a financial award, the Sussexes also announced a new collaboration between their foundation The Archewell Foundation and the RFKHR – the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film. “The values of RFK Foundation and The Archewell Foundation are aligned in our shared belief of courage over fear, and love over hate.”

Previous winners of the award have included US President Joe Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as former Democratic candidates Hilary Clinton and Al Gore. On its website, the foundation says the award is meant to “honour individuals around the world who have shown great courage and have made a significant contribution to human rights in their country.” The Sussexes were photographed with Kerry Kennedy, a daughter of Robert F. Kennedy and president of RFKHR. Speaking to US magazine Extra, she said of the pair: “They’ve stood up, they’ve talked about racial justice and they’ve talked about mental illness in a way that was incredibly brave.” Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, who hosted the event, praised the couple for their work after the “difficulty” they had faced in recent years. READ MORE: Courtiers who ‘briefed’ against Harry and Meghan will be outed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to make a flurry of damaging allegations against the Royal Family in their long-awaited Netflix docu-series, set to hit the streaming giant on December 8 and December 15. The Royal Family is bracing itself for bombshell revelations, with Harry speaking of a “hierarchy in the family”, a “dirty game”, and warning “we know the full truth”. The couple have given a glimpse into what royal fans could expect from the docu-series, with shots of Meghan Markle wiping out her tears and Prince Harry holding his head in his hands. In the first trailer released on December 1, the pair remain largely silent, with pictures and footage speaking for themselves. The teaser gives snapshots of the couple’s love story, as Prince Harry says: “No one sees what’s happening behind close doors” before adding: “I had to do everything to protect my family.” DON’T MISS:

After a series of shots of newspapers hot off the press, the video culminates with Meghan asking: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” The second trailer, released only four days later, shows Meghan’s rise and fame inside the Royal Family until the couple’s wedding. “Everything changed,” Prince Harry says, tackling the issues the couple has faced in recent years such as the “hierachy of the family”, “leaking” and “planting of stories”, an unspecified “war” against Meghan, “hatred” and “race”. The first volume, comprised of three episodes, is set to premiere on December 8 followed by three more episodes on December 15. READ NEXT:

