



Prince Harry and Meghan have been slammed as “narcissists” who rely on the royals for fame. A Sun editorial comment berated the Prince and Duchess in reference to snippets of their new Netflix series being released tomorrow (Thursday December 8).

Described as a “global event” by the streaming giant, Harry and Meghan will air tomorrow and is expected to be a bombshell broadcast for the Royal Family. Meghan, 41, and 38-year-old Harry swapped their Montecito mansion in California for the chilly skyscrapers of New York last night as they received an award at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Awards.

The couple were awarded a prize for ‘their heroic stand against “structural racism” in the monarchy’. Alec Baldwin featured in the event which also saw Ukrainian President Zelensky honoured for his heroic actions defending his country from Russian invasion. Back in Britain, The Sun says the Sussexes have declared their own “war” on the Royal Family with their Netflix series which the paper claims is: “riddled with absurdities, delusion and a confected narrative of perpetual victimhood” ahead of its drop tomorrow on the platform. During the trailers released over the past week featuring Meghan and Harry in various black-and-white pictures Harry is heard to say: “It’s really hard to look back on it now”, in reference to his time as a working royal. Another quote from the teasers to the reportedly $100 million payday show features the Prince saying: “there’s a hierarchy in the family.” READ MORE: Harry and Meghan to collect award for heroic stance on racism

The Sun sarcastically highlights this as a “profound observation” and asserts that Harry and Meghan’s links to the British monarchy is the only currency they have. Continuing the fiery appraisal of the Sussexes, the newspaper suggests that if King Charles were to remove their titles in the aftermath of the Netflix production he would have the “full support” of the British public. Harry and Meghan is not the Prince and Duchess’s first foray into the media post Megxit, the term used to describe their announcement in January 2020 that they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals. Since leaving Royal Family working life the Sussexes have appeared in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey and Meghan has launched her Spotify podcast Archetypes, Harry is releasing his book “Spare”. Neither the Royal Family nor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has commented on the claims. DON’T MISS: Express comment, Harry’s attack on the Monarchy may rebound